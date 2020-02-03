Virat Kohli's 'Man vs Wild’ Episode With Bear Grylls Not Happening, Here's Why

Virat Kohli and Bear Grylls (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Virat Kohli, Bear Grylls)

After Bollywood star Akshay Kumar featured on Discovery channel’s Man vs Wild, there were rumours about the Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli appearing on the show in a future episode. But according to the recent reports, the Indian skipper will not be taking part in the popular show hosted by Bear Grylls. It was on January 30, 2020 (Thursday), that Akshay Kumar shot the episode where he spent around three hours at the Rampur Elephant Camp in Karnataka with the former British SAS serviceman. Man Vs Wild: Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli to Walk Into the Woods With Bear Grylls After Akshay Kumar and RajiniKanth?.

Virat Kohli’s management agency named Cornerstone has declined any possibility of the Indian captain making an appearance on the show. ‘Virat Kohli is not going to be on the show Bear Grylls Man vs Wild as per media reports that allegedly state that he would be shooting for the same’ the agency said. The 31-year-old is currently on a tour on New Zealand with Team India where they are engaged in a full-fledged series. Recently a lot of big Indian personalities have appeared on the show, which includes the likes of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South film industry superstar Rajnikanth. Man Vs Wild: Akshay Kumar Becomes the First Bollywood Actor to Shoot an Episode With Bear Grylls!

The Indian team demolished New Zealand 5-0 in a recently concluded T20I series and also registered their maiden whitewash victory over the Black Caps in the shortest format. Team India and Virat Kohli will now turn their attention towards the three-match One Day series starting from February 5, 2020 (Wednesday) in Hamilton which will be followed by two Test matches beginning from February 21, 2020 (Friday).