Man Vs Wild: Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli to Walk Into the Woods With Bear Grylls After Akshay Kumar and RajiniKanth?

Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We wonder, what’s the new obsession with Discovery channel’s, Man Vs Wild? As after India’s PM, Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, it’s captain cool, Virat Kohli and leggy lass, Deepika Padukone who will be next getting featured on the show. As per a report in The New Indian Express, the 14-part series of the show will soon be shot with actor Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli among others. While we do not know how accurate this news is, but if this happens to be true fans of these two will be on cloud nine to see their idols into the wilds on a mission. Man Vs Wild: Akshay Kumar Becomes the First Bollywood Actor to Shoot an Episode With Bear Grylls!

It was on Thursday (January 30) when Akshay Kumar shot for an episode with the host of the show, Bear Grylls. Reportedly, the Bollywood actor spent around three hours in Rampur Elephant Camp in Mullehole forest area with Grylls. And now, we hear this latest news of Padukone and Kohli joining the bandwagon. Before Akshay, it was South sensation, Rajinikanth who had shot for almost six hours at Karnataka's Bandipur forest for the second and third episodes. Man Vs Wild With Rajinikanth! Bear Grylls and Thalaiva Shoot For a Special Episode and We Can't Wait!

Coming back to Deepika and Virat, it will be quite super to see both of them sharing the screen space with host Bear. Also, going by the concept of the popular series, imagining the actress and the cricketer tackling some extreme challenges and navigating through some not-so-easy locations, interesting right? We cannot wait for the official confirmation about the same. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from showbiz.