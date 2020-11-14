Following the end of Indian Premier League 2020, former team India opener Virender Sehwag has picked his best XI from the tournament. The playing XI picked by Sehwag has some surprise inclusions and omissions as well. Despite not so good IPL with the bat, Sehwag named Virat Kohli in his IPL XI and also elected him as a captain. Among the notable exclusion was Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult. Virender Sehwag Takes a Jibe at Glenn Maxwell For Miserable Show in IPL 2020, Says ‘10-Crore Cheerleader Proved Costly for KXIP’ (Watch Video).

Sehwag picked his IPL 2020 XI during the Cricbuzz Live show. Sehwag preferred naming Kohli as the skipper of his team over Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s young batsman Devdutt Padikkal also found his name in the Sehwag’s playing XI.

In the pacer department, Sehwag picked Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami while picking Jofra Archer is the 13th man. Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan were the two spinners in Sehwag’s IPL 2020 XI. Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav was also named in Sehwag’s playing XI. Virender Sehwag Terms Rohit Sharma As Best Captain in T20 Format After Mumbai Indians Win Record Fifth IPL Title.

Here’s Virender Sehwag’s IPL 2020 XI:

KL Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (C), David Warner, AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Ishan Kishan (12th man), Jofra Archer (13th man).

