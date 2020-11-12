Virender Sehwag has always been very candid with his views and has never minced his words while giving out his opinion. Now, he has taken a jibe at Glenn Maxwell for his poor show in the IPL 2020. Now, while dissecting each of these poor performances of the IPL 2020 in ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ the former Indian opener labelled Maxwell a 10-crore cheerleader and further opinion that the Australian enjoyed a highly-paid vacation in UAE. Viru’s show on social media has garnered a lot of popularity. From the 13 games played by Maxwell, the Australian could only score 108 runs with a poor average of 15.42. Glenn Maxwell’s Another Poor Performance in IPL 2020 Leaves Fans Furious, Netizens Troll KXIP Star With Funny Memes.

"Glenn Maxwell. This 10 crore cheerleader proved very costly for Punjab. His IPL routine for the last few years has been of shirking from work but this season he broke that record as well. This is what you call a highly paid vacation," said Sehwag on Maxwell's terrible performance. Maxwell had a strike rate of 101.88. Now, let's have a look at the video of Sehwag below:

It wouldn't be wrong to say that KXIP bore the brunt of the poor show by the batsmen. The team ended up being on number six of the IPL 2020 points table. The team only won six games out of 14. Only newly crowned skipper KL Rahul was one batsman who was one of the consistent names in the team. He even won 670 runs from 14 matches with the highest score of 132 runs.

