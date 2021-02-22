By now, we all know that Wasim Jaffer has been hilarious with his meme game. Now, here was one more occasion where he lived up to his reputation of being witty. As we all know that Australia and New Zealand are locking horns with each other in the 1st T20I at the Hagley Oval. Ahead of the match, the teams shared their playing XI on social media. While retweeting on Australia’s playing XI Wasim Jaffer quoted the post and had a meme to go along with it. New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online and Match Timings in India: Get NZ vs AUS Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details.

“NZvAUS or #NZvRCB,” read the caption of the meme. He also used an emoji of a wink while posting the tweet on social media. Aaron Finch who went unsold in the IPL 2021 players auction played for the RCB. Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson are currently signed by the RCB for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2021. So five players already from the playing XI hail from RCB. Whereas, Aaron Finch had been a part of the side prior to this. Thus, Jaffer posted this hilarious meme.

Check out the meme below:

Glenn Maxwell who played for the Punjab Kings was bought for a whopping sum of Rs 14.25 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, talking about the match, Australia has chosen to bowl in the first T20I match and the hosts have already lost four wickets.

