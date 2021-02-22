New Zealand and Australia are set to lock horns with each other at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. This is the first T20I match that the two are playing against each other. The teams will lock horns with each other in the five-match T20I series. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. This is only the 10th time that the two teams are locking horns with each other in the shortest format of cricket. NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2021.

This is the first time that Australia will be playing in New Zealand for such a long time. The home team has been quite strong under the leadership of Kane Williamson. Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Seifert and Martin Guptill will be key for the Kiwis to win the series. Jhye Richardson who got sold for the hefty price tag of Rs 14 crore a few days ago to Kings XI Punjab will be the key player for the Australian team. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20 2021 Schedule and Match Timings:

The match will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The two teams will play against each other at 11.30 am IST. The toss will happen half an hour before the match. The game will be held at 7.00 pm as per local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to catch up with the game on TV as there are no broadcasters who will be broadcasting the match.

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20 2021 Live Streaming Online:

Fans can get the live score updates of NZ vs WI 1st Test match 2021 on FanCode App. Nonetheless, the fans will have to pay a nominal fee for this. The details of the same will be available on the app.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).