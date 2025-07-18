WCL 2025 Full Schedule: Six teams battle it out in season two of the World Championship of Legends, or WCL 2025. The participating teams of WCL 2024 are England Champions, India Champions, Pakistan Champions, West Indies Champions, South Africa Champions and Australia Champions. Meanwhile, you can download the WCL 2025 PDF Schedule for free here. The WCL 2025 begins from July 18 and the first round matches will end on July 29. The semi-finals of WCL 2025 will be held on July 31, while the final will take place on August 2. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

India Champions won the first season of the WCL last year under Yuvraj Singh’s leadership. The former all-rounder will continue to lead the India Champions team. Mohammad Hafeez will captain the Pakistan Champions; Chris Gayle will lead the West Indies Champions team, while AB de Villiers will be in charge of the South Africa Champions side. Bret Lee and Eoin Morgan will lead the Australia Champions and the England Champions, respectively. On Which TV Channel World Championship of Legends 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch WCL Season 2 T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

WCL 2025 Full Schedule

Date Matches Venue Time (IST) July 18 England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Edgbaston, Birmingham 9 PM IST July 19 West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Edgbaston, Birmingham 5 PM IST July 19 England Champions vs Australia Champions Edgbaston, Birmingham 9 PM IST July 20 India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Edgbaston, Birmingham 9 PM IST July 22 England Champions vs West Indies Champions County Ground, Northampton 5 PM IST July 22 India Champions vs South Africa Champions County Ground, Northampton 9 PM IST July 23 Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions County Ground, Northampton 9 PM IST July 24 England Champions vs South Africa Champions Grace Road, Leicester 9 PM IST July 25 Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Grace Road, Leicester 9 PM IST July 26 India Champions vs Australia Champions Headingley, Leeds 5 PM IST July 26 Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Headingley, Leeds 9 PM IST July 27 South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Headingley, Leeds 5 PM IST July 27 India Champions vs England Champions Headingley, Leeds 9 PM IST July 29 Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Grace Road, Leicester 5 PM IST July 29 India Champions vs West Indies Champions Grace Road, Leicester 9 PM IST July 31 1st Semi Final Edgbaston, Birmingham 5 PM IST July 31 2nd Semi Final Edgbaston, Birmingham 9 PM IST August 2 Final Edgbaston, Birmingham 9 PM IST

As per the format of WCL 2025, each team will face five other teams once. So, a team will play five games. After the completion of the first round, the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Out of which two finalists will be decided.

