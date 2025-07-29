WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: In the second-last match of the ongoing World Championships of Legends 202 group stage, Australia Champions will lock horns against Pakistan Champions in match 14 of the WCL tournament on July 29. Both Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions have already qualified for the semifinals and will look to head into the knockouts with form and a win under their belt. Pakistan Champions are currently second in the WCL standings, and Australia Champions are third. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia Qualify For Semis, India Champions Suffer Third Successive Loss.

After back-to-back wins against West Indies Champions and India Champions, Australia Champions suffered a crushing defeat against South Africa Champions, handing the Brett Lee-led side their first loss of WCL 2025. On the other hand, Pakistan Champions are yet to lose a match in WCL 2025, and have convincingly won their last two matches against in-form South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions.

Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Tuesday, July 29 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Grace Road, Leicester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions match in WCL 2025 will be played on Monday, July 29. Grace Road in Leicester will host the Australia vs Pakistan WCL 2025 match, and start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). 41-Year-Old AB de Villiers Smashes 41-Ball Century As South Africa Champions Defeat England Champions in WCL 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Yes, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the WCL 2025 matches online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match?

Yes, FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. However, viewers had to purchase a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).