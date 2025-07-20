Why was the India vs Pakistan cricket match in the WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) called off by organisers? Many might have this question after the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions match, slated to take place on July 20 at Edgbaston in Birmingham and a lot of fans would have been expected to show up as the traditional rivals square off against each other. The WCL 2025, which is the second edition of the World Championship of Legends, started on July 18 and the final of the T20 competition will be on August 2. Fans looking to check the reason behind the India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 match being called off can check below. India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Called Off After Indian Players Withdraw, Organisers Say ‘We Ended Up Hurting the Feelings of Many’.

On Sunday, July 20, the WCL 2025 organisers put out a statement on social media, announcing the decision to call off the India vs Pakistan match. Pakistan Champions have already played one match in WCL 2025 with the Mohammad Hafeez-led side defeating England by five runs. For India Champions, the game against Pakistan Champions would have been the first match in WCL 2025.

Why was India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Called Off? Check Reason

As mentioned before, WCL 2025 called off the India vs Pakistan cricket match, announcing the same with a statement on July 20. The India vs Pakistan match was cancelled by the WCL 2025 after several Indian stars decided to boycott the clash. Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan reportedly decided not to play the match. Shikhar Dhawan confirmed his decision to opt out of the Pakistan clash in WCL 2025 by sharing the picture of his email to the organisers, where he informed them of his decision. " Mera desh mere liye sab kuch hai, aur desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota." (My country is everything for me and nothing is better than the country), he wrote while sharing his statement. 'Mera Desh Mere Liye Sab Kuch Hai...' Shikhar Dhawan Shares Pic of Email Sent to WCL 2025 Organisers Boycotting IND vs PAK Match As High-Octane Match Called Off (See Post).

The WCL 2025, in their statement, apologised for hurting the sentiments of the Indian cricket legends. They stated that they kept the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions in the WCL 2025 schedule after seeing that the Pakistan hockey team would be visiting India and also the two countries facing each other in volleyball. "We ended up hurting the feelings of many and stirring emotions," a part of their statement on the IND vs PAK cricket match cancellation, read. India and Pakistan had featured in the final of the inaugural WCL, where Yuvraj Singh and co had emerged victorious.

