WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: India Champions started the World Championship of Legends journey with a controversy as they opted out of the first match against Pakistan and the match got cancelled. Pakistan Champions registered their first points of the WCL 2025 and India will look to do that as well when they take on South Africa Champions. South Africa Champions are coming out of a victory in their first game against West Indies Champions in which they narrowly got to victory in the tie-breaker bowl out. Jean-Paul Duminy and Aaron Phangiso were two players who shined with the bat and ball and allowed South Africa to get the edge in a rain-curtailed encounter. Shahid Afridi Opens Up On Cancellation of India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match, Says 'Siyasat Ko Hamesha Cricket Se Dur Rakhna Chahiye' (Watch Video).

India are doubtful over the availability of Irfan Pathan in this game as he has a a rib injury and is yet to be fully fit. Irfan is a key all-rounder of the side and despite India boasting of strong players like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Rain and Harbhajan Singh, the Pathan brothers play a key part to maintain the balance of the side and missing either of them will be a big blow. India know they are a bit lighter on the bowling side and will have to face an in-form Imran Tahir coming out of a title-victory in Global Super League.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Tuesday, July 22 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue County Ground, Northampton Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 match will be played at County Ground, Northampton, on Tuesday, July 22. The IND C vs SA C match will start at 9:00 Indian Standard Time (IST). WCL 2025: India Champions Start Practice Ahead of World Championship of Legends Clash Against South Africa Champions.

Where to Watch India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For WCL 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

