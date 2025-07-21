India Champions were all set to clash with Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2025 clash at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 20. But the match got cancelled after several of the Indian cricketers including the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and others refused to play against Pakistan based on national interests. When Shahid Afridi was asked about it, he said that he is there to play cricket and also pointed to the team owner beside him indicating that he has contracted them to play cricket. He added 'Siyasat ko hamesha cricket se dur rakhna chahiye' (Politics should be kept afar from cricket). He also pointed out that if India didn't want to play, they should have said it earlier and that they also had practice sessions. Afridi ended the conversation by shrugging his shoulders. Did Pakistan Receive Full Points After WCL 2025 Match Against India Was Canceled Or Were The Points Shared Between Two Teams?

Shahid Afridi Opens Up On Cancellation of India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match

