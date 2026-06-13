What Is Cut-Off Time For 20-Over Game in IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 Amid Rain Delay?

Dharamshala is bracing for a thrilling start to the three-match One Day International series between India and Afghanistan today, June 13, 2026, but the looming threat of rain has cricket fans and officials pondering the crucial DLS cut-off times for a valid match. You can find India National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is set to host the historic encounter, which marks the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two nations. Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026.

Minimum Overs for a Result

According to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI playing conditions, for the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to determine a result in a rain-affected 50-over match, the team batting second must face a minimum of 20 overs. If the second innings is curtailed before reaching this 20-over mark, the match is typically declared a 'No Result'. Match officials at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala have confirmed that 6:32 PM IST (1:02 PM GMT) is the final cut-off time to rescue a minimum 20-overs-a-side match.

The DLS method is a sophisticated mathematical formulation used in limited-overs cricket to calculate a revised target score for the chasing team when play is interrupted by weather or other circumstances. While there isn't a precise 'cut-off time' on the clock for a 20-over game, the decision hinges on the amount of playing time lost and the ability to fit at least 20 overs for the team batting second within the remaining match duration.

Team News and Form Guide

India, led by Shubman Gill, enters the series on the back of a commanding victory in the recently concluded one-off Test against Afghanistan. The Men in Blue will be without star players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, both sidelined due to injuries, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for workload management. This series serves as a crucial starting point for India's 2026-27 white-ball season and their preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Hardik Pandya Out of India vs Afghanistan ODIs with Leg Strain.

Afghanistan, under the captaincy of Hashmatullah Shahidi, boasts a strong squad, including the in-form leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who had an impressive 2026 Indian Premier League season, bagging 21 wickets. The visitors will be eager to make a mark in their inaugural bilateral ODI series against India.

With rain forecasts casting a shadow over Dharamshala, cricket fans will be hoping for clear skies to allow for a full contest, but officials remain prepared to implement the DLS method should interruptions occur, ensuring a fair and decisive outcome under challenging conditions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).