Former Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Mithun Manhas was elected as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, September 28. The former cricketer was elected unopposed during the BCCI's Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. Earlier, Roger Binny held the position before he vacated the presidency role after stepping down in August 2025. After Roger Binny's exit, vice-president Rajeev Shukla was appointed as the acting interim president for the Indian Cricket Board.

Born on October 12, 1979, Mithun Manhas never donned the India national cricket team jersey, but he was known for his versatility in Indian domestic cricket. Manhas was a right-handed batter who could chip in with the ball. Additionally, he could do wicketkeeping when required. He played 147 First-Class matches and amassed 9714 runs at a superb average of 45.82. The former cricketer made 27 centuries and 49 half-centuries.

After becoming the new BCCI president, Mithun Manhas became the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to assume the presidency role. The 45-year-old is also the third former cricketer, after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, to become BCCI president. Meanwhile, fans can read about Mithun Manhas' salary, perks and allowance after he was appointed as the 37th BCCI president.

What is New BCCI President Mithun Manhas' Salary?

The BCCI president doesn't have a fixed salary. The BCCI president's role falls under the office-bearer category. This means the president of the Indian cricketing board. receives allowances and perks instead of standard pay, as compared to others. This means Mithun Manhas, who is the 37th BCCI president, will not have a fixed salary.

Reports have emerged that newly appointed BCCI president Mithun Manhas will get around INR 89,000 on overseas tours. For attending domestic meetings, Manhas can earn from INR 30,000 to INR 40,000. Additionally, Mithun Manhas will get business-class or first-class air travel for official duties. His accommodation will be in five-star hotels. All travel and operational expenses related to his role will be fully covered by the board.

