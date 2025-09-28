Mithun Manhas shared his first thoughts after being elected the new president of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). The former Delhi cricketer had filed his nomination earlier and has succeeded Roger Binny, who vacated the role after turning 70 earlier this year. Mithun Manhas thus became the 37th president of the BCCI and his appointment took place at the 94th Annual General Meeting of the BCCI. Reacting after being named the new BCCI president, Mithun Manhas, while speaking to reporters, said, "It is an absolute honour. At the same time, it is also a huge responsibility. I give my assurance that I will be committed to doing it to the best of my abilities and with dedication and passion." Who Is Mithun Manhas? Here’s All You Need To Know About New BCCI President.

Mithun Manhas Reacts After Being Elected BCCI President:

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BCCI president Mithun Manhas says, "It is an absolute honour to serve as the President of the Final Four Wicketing Board. At the same time, it is also a huge responsibility. I assure you that I will remain fully committed to fulfilling this role with… pic.twitter.com/h1ThnnMK6x — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2025

