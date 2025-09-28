Former Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Mithun Manhas is appointed as the next Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on Sunday, September 28. Mithun Manhas was elected unopposed during the Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. The BCCI president's chair fell vacant after Roger Binny stepped down from his role in August 2025, and Rajeev Shukla was appointed as the acting interim president. Manhas became only the third former cricketer, after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, to assume the presidency role in the BCCI. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Winner of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match.

On becoming the new BCCI President, Mithun Manhas said to ANI, "It is a huge responsibility and I give my assurance that I will be committed to do it to the best of my abilities, dedication and passion... It is the best board in the world. We have the best players, best facilities, and we have the support of millions of people behind us... The only agenda is development and to take BCCI and Indian Cricket forward." His appointment marks a historic milestone as the first from the Jammu and Kashmir region to become the BCCI's president.

Who Is New BCCI President Mithun Manhas?

Mithun Manhas was born on October 12, 1979, in Jammu. He made his First-Class debut in 1997/98 and played his final match for Jammu and Kashmir against Himachal in November 2016. His List A debut was in 1997/98, and he played his final game in May 2016. Manhas made his T20 debut for Delhi against Himachal in April 2007. He played his final T20 match for Jammu and Kashmir against Haryana in February 2017. He was a good player in Indian domestic cricket, but didn't make his debut for the India national cricket team.

Mithun Manhas played 147 First-Class games in his cricketing career. The former cricketer amassed 9714 runs at an average of 45.82. He notched up 27 centuries and 49 fifties in the red-ball format. The former cricketer's best Ranji season was in 2007-08, when Delhi secured the title. During that season, he scored 921 runs at an astounding average of 57.56.

In List A cricket, Manhas has scored 4126 runs in 130 matches at an average of 45.84. The right-handed batter has made five centuries and 26 half-centuries. The 45-year-old represented three Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises – Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the inaugural season until 2014. In 55 IPL matches, Manhas made 514 runs with a strike rate of 109.36.

Mithun Manhas never donned the Indian national cricket team jersey, but the former cricketer was known for his versatility. He was a right-handed batter who could bowl off-spin. Additionally, he can even do the wicketkeeping role when required.

