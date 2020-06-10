When Aaron Finch Sought Umpire Michael Gough’s Help to Dismiss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Aaron Finch, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the best batsmen and on many occasions, the two Indian stalwarts have tormented the opposition bowlers together. The duo has proved against every team in the world. However, their love for Australia has to be up above all. On many instances, Kohli and Rohit have made a mockery of the potent Aussie bowling line-up and guided India to victory. Recently, England Umpire Michael Gough recalled an incidence when Australian captain Aaron Finch sought his help when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were taking the Aussie bowlers to the cleaners. Aaron Finch Picks All Time India-Australia Combined ODI XI, Leaves Out Rohit Sharma.

"I remember a match between India and Australia, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were putting on a huge partnership. I was stood next to Aaron Finch at square-leg and he said to me, during the game, how it was unbelievable to watch these two great players. Then he asked me how I would bowl at them! I looked at him and said, 'I've got enough on my plate, you're on your own there," Gough told Wisden Cricket Monthly.

The third ODI between India and Australia at Bengaluru earlier this year is likely to match which Gough is talking about. He and Indian umpire Virender Sharma were the on-field umpire in the match.

Chasing 287 for victory in the series decider, Opener KL Rahul was dismissed after scoring just 19 runs. However, Rohit was joined by Indian skipper Kohli and since then, it was one-way traffic. Hitman went on to register his 29th ODI century (119) while Kohli made 89 crucial runs. As a result, India won the game by seven wickets and won the series 2-1.