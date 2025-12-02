Despite a win in the first India vs South Africa ODI 2025, the talk has been around a divide in the Indian dressing room, which has reportedly grown since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma displayed their class in Ranchi. However, the players and management will once again need to cut out noise from outside and regroup when the India national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team meet in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 at Raipur, with the Men in Blue taking a 1-0 lead in the three-ODI series. Virat Kohli Wins Man of the Match Award in IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

The first ODI at Ranchi went down to the wire, with India managing to bundle out South Africa 17 runs before their target, which saw great fight from all-rounders like Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch down the order.

India set a mighty 350-run target for their opponents, thanks to knocks from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, where the RCB player contributed the most with a scintillating 135.

Across both teams, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav could make their mark, picking three and four wickets, respectively.

A win here could seal the series for India, who have been facing a rough time against the Proteas, while South Africa will hope to deny the home side an unassailable lead and take the fight into the decider on December 6.

When is IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 2nd ODI Test 2025 is set to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on December 2. The IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 is set to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs SA H2H Record in Test Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and the South Africa National Cricket Team have faced each other in 95 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). In terms of head-to-head record, South Africa have come out victorious in 51 matches so far compared to India's 41 wins. Three IND vs SA ODI matches ended in a no-result. 'When You Pass Sachin...' Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohli After Record-Breaking 52nd ODI Ton in IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

Who Are the IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Rohit Sharma Corbin Bosch Virat Kohli Matthew Breetzke Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Likely XI vs IND: Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

