Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match award in the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30. The star cricketer enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a scintillating display, hitting shots on both sides of the wicket and got to his hundred off 102 deliveries. The 37-year-old showed that he still had so much of cricket left in him as he not only hit the boundaries but also consistently rotated the strike like he always does. Virat Kohli starred with 135 runs off 120 deliveries, a knock that included 11 fours and seven sixes. His century eventually came in a winning cause as India defeated South Africa by 17 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the IND vs SA 2025 series. India Beat South Africa By 17 Runs in IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025; Virat Kohli, Bowlers Help Men in Blue Gain 1-0 Series Lead in Ranchi.

Virat Kohli Wins Man of the Match Award

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)