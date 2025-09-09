UAE spinner Simranjeet Singh recalled the time when he bowled to a 12-year-old Shubman Gill at the PCA Academy (Punjab Cricket Academy) ahead of their face-off in the IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match. The India National Cricket Team will lock horns with the UAE National Cricket Team to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10. The left-arm spinner, who hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, spoke about when Shubman Gill was 12 years old and would train at the PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) Academy. "I think Shubman Gill must have been around 11 or 12 years old at that time. He used to come in the nets regularly for practice. We used to train from 6 am to 11 am and he used to come to training with his father. I would bowl later in the session, so I ended up bowling to him quite a lot as well," he said, adding, "Uss time pe bohot chota tha, aaj usko yaad hoga nahi mujhe nahi pata." (He was very small at that time and I don't know if he remembers me.) Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha and Other Team Captains Pose With Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Ahead Of Tournament Opener (See Pic).

UAE Spinner Simranjeet Singh Recalls Bowling to 12-Year-Old Shubman Gill at PCA Academy

