Pakistan will be knocked out of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament if they boycott their Group A match against the UAE (United Arab Emirates). Yes, you read that right. A team that was expected to fight for the Asia Cup 2025 might head for a premature exit and this comes after the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) reportedly threatened to boycott their upcoming clash against the UAE. But what is the reason behind it? Why has the PCB lodged a complaint with the ICC (International Cricket Council) against match referee Andy Pycroft, who officiated in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai? Pakistan Reportedly Threaten to Boycott Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE if Andy Pycroft is Not Removed from Panel of Match Referees.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the president of the ACC (Asian Cricket Council), was left 'disappointed' after the Indian players avoided the customary post-match handshakes with Pakistan cricketers after the IND vs PAK clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 15. The PCB stated that it was Andy Pycroft who told Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with Suryakumar Yadav at the toss. And the two captains avoided any interaction at the toss. And as per NDTV, Andy Pycroft reportedly forgot to inform Salman Ali Agha that there would be no handshake after the match as well. Mohsin Naqvi had taken to social media to announce that PCB has lodged an official complaint and demanded Andy Pycroft, the experienced Zimbabwean, be removed from the panel of match referees for the Asia Cup 2025. Should it not happen, Pakistan won't turn up to play against the UAE, a Cricbuzz report stated. Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Cricketers After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Pakistan to Be Knocked Out of Asia Cup 2025 If They Boycott UAE Clash

Yes, Pakistan won't be in contention for a spot in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2025 should they boycott their match against the UAE. This is so because then, Pakistan would finish their campaign with just two points, which came with a victory over Oman and as a result of the forfeit, UAE would get two more points and thus make it to the Super 4 stage. Pakistan currently sit in the second spot in Group A points table of Asia Cup 2025 and will be down to the third spot if they boycott the UAE match and end up conceding two points to the associate nation. India, for the record, have already qualified for the Super 4 stage, becoming the first team to do so in the Asia Cup 2025 after UAE defeated Oman by 42 runs. Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: India Qualify for Super 4 Round After UAE's Victory Over Oman.

India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy

One of the biggest talking points from the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 was the 'handshake controversy', which took centre stage in Dubai. After the match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, who were unbeaten, headed straight to the dressing room and a viral video also showed that the dressing room was closed by one of the support staff members, while the Pakistan players gathered on the ground, surprised with what took place. Later, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation and head coach Mike Hesson explained that it was a sign of protest for the handshake snub.

