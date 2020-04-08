When Pragyan Ojha Tried Bungee Swing to Overcome His Fear of Heights (Watch Video)

Pragyan Ojha (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, people of sports fraternity have become more active on social media and are giving their fans updates about their daily-life activities. Recently, the former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha also took to his official Twitter handle and shared a throwback video in which he was seen performing bungee swing. The former left-arm spinner revealed that he had a fear of heights and in order to overcome the phobia, he decided to give a try at this adventure sport. Pragyan Ojha Slams Those Questioning People Over Their Donations to PM-CARES Relief Fund, Says ‘A Help Is a Help’.

“I always had the fear of heights, back then I thought this was the best way to get it out of my system.. stupid me,” read the caption of the picture shared by the star cricketer on the micro-blogging website. In the video, Ojha could be seen jumping from quite a great height which could afraid anyone who is afraid of heights. However, Ojha went to perform the sport to perfection. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video.

Watch Video:

I always had the fear of heights, back then I thought this was the best way to get it out of my system.. stupid me! #bungeeswing #jaibajrangbali pic.twitter.com/OUL8hmY7JC — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 8, 2020

The star left-arm spinner bid adieu to all forms of cricket in February this year. However, the cricketer had quite a decent run in all forms of cricket. Playing for Deccan Chargers, he bagged the Purple Cap in the 2009 edition of the Indian Premier League for being the highest wicket-taker. He also represented India in 24 Tests in which he took 113 wickets.

In recent times, Ojha has been urging the people to take all the precautions and safety measures in order to not get infected by Coronavirus. He also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of 21-day lockdown in the country and asked his fans to follow the directives given by the government.