Pragyan Ojha Slams Those Questioning People Over Their Donations to PM-CARES Relief Fund, Says ‘A Help Is a Help’

Pragyan Ojha (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Just like many other countries in the world, India has also gone into a lockdown in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the decision the left many daily-wage workers with no source of income. To resolve the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced PM-CARES fund and asked the citizens to donate for the needy people. Many Indian celebs put their hands up for the social cause and donated a significant amount in the fund. Amid this, one thing which didn’t go down well with Pragyan Ojha is people getting questioned over the amount they donated and the former left-arm spinner slammed the critics for their judgement. Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pragyan Ojha Heap Praises on Akshay Kumar for Donating INR 25 Crore to PM-Cares Relief Fund.

“It’s very strange to see people who are coming forward to give a helping hand in this crisis by donating are being questioned (how much have they donated). A help is a help, it is not measured. We should be thankful to them. #JustAThought #COVID2019india,” wrote the former Indian international on Twitter.

It’s very strange to see people who are coming forward to give a helping hand in this crisis by donating are being questioned (how much have they donated). A help is a help, it is not measured. We should be thankful to them. #JustAThought #COVID2019india 🙏🏼 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 30, 2020

Many people of cricket fraternity also came forward for the cause and contributed for the social cause. Suresh Raina donated 52 lakh while India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane gave 10 lakh for the funds. Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir made one of the notable contribution by giving a 1 whopping 1 crore from his MP-LAD fund while Indian team skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma pledged to donate an unsaid sum of money.

Over 1000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in India with 31 on them being killed. Well, the people of the nation will not want the death toll to get increased and will hope the things to get normalized by the end of lockdown.