Jofra Archer didn't have a good stint with Mumbai Indians earlier, having missed two seasons owing to injuries and could play only one in IPL 2023. Read below to find out which team the England Pacer will play for IPL 2025.

Cricket Rahul Patra| Feb 06, 2025 07:08 PM IST
Which Team Jofra Archer is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise England Pacer Will Play for in Indian Premier League Season 18
    Jofra Archer didn't have a good stint with Mumbai Indians earlier, having missed two seasons owing to injuries and could play only one in IPL 2023. Read below to find out which team the England Pacer will play for IPL 2025.

    Cricket Rahul Patra| Feb 06, 2025 07:08 PM IST
    Jofra Archer (Photo Credit: JofraArcher)

    Jofra Archer is one of those few bowlers who are praised for their raw pace. The 29-year-old is an effective wicket-taker, who looks brilliant with his line and length and does not shy away from getting hit for runs in search of wickets. In the recently concluded IND vs ENG T20I series 2025, he picked six wickets playing all five. The fast bowler went really expensive but knew how to claim wickets. His calibre, like recently seen while delivering a perfect swing to pick Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 has earned him a spot in various top T20 leagues across the globe. IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Indian Premier League Season 18.

    Archer has been a part of various franchises across the IPL, PSL, BPL, BBL, SA20, and Vitality Blast. The player can be termed a T20 specialist bowler, especially after seeing his T20 career, where he bowled in 160 innings to date, picking 203 vital wickets at an economy of 7.79. His lethal pace has earned him a spot in the most cash-rich T20 league, the Indian Premier League since 2018. For the first three years from IPL 2018 onwards, he was with Rajasthan Royals, picking 46 wickets in just 35 games. Seeing his magical spells, Mumbai Indians signed him ahead of the IPL 2022. Sanju Samson Hits Jofra Archer for a Six off the First Ball of IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025, Receives Applause From Bollywood Star Aamir Khan in Attendance at Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video).

    Which Team Jofra Archer is Part of in IPL 2025?

    Jofra Archer was brought for a staggering 12.5 crores INR by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auctions, so he will be playing for RR in IPL 2025. Archer will make a come-back for the Jaipur-based side after parting ways and joining MI.

    The bowler didn't have a good stint with MI. He missed two seasons owing to injuries and could play only one in IPL 2023, when he played just five games to pick up only two wickets.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

