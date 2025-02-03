The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, i.e. the IPL 2025 is set to roll off from March 21, 2025, at the home of the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the iconic Eden Gardens. Like the previous three seasons, this time too the cash-rich league will have ten contenders, playing a total of 74 games in total, with the grand finale scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025, at the Eden Gardens again. Despite having the format and teams all the same, the TATA IPL 2025 is all different, as it happens after the mega auctions, with most teams having new sets of players with them, with some lucky to be able to retain their core. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction

Ever since its inception in 2008, IPL teams have often shown the tendency to be consistent when led by a wise captain, entrusted with the responsibilities and power when on-field for a long time. Be it MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, or Gautam Gambhir, it has majorly been big personalities leading the teams to numerous glories. Now after 17 long years, standing before the upcoming 18th, we are witnessing an era of change in batons. The new generation stars are up here to lead their respective franchisees. On that note, let's have a look at who the captains of all the teams of IPL 2025 are. Which Team Faf du Plessis is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise Ex-RCB Captain Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season

IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for IPL 2025

Team Captain Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Not Yet Announced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Pat Cummins Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sanju Samson Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Not Yet Announced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ruturaj Gaikwad Delhi Capitals (DC) Not Yet Announced Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Rishabh Pant Gujarat Titans (GT) Shubman Gill Punjab Kings (PBKS) Shreyas Iyer Mumbai Indians (MI) Hardik Pandya

Most franchisees have decided who would be their skipper for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. But some teams are still left to announce who would lead them. The most surprising name here would be the champions from last season, KKR. The Kolkata-based side had to let go of skipper Shreyas Iyer, who joined Punjab Kings for a whopping fee in the auctions and has been officially declared their captain. The other two teams to still decide naming their captains are Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

