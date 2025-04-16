The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently going on and fans are getting to watch some thrilling matches and never seen before cricketing action. The star of the season so far has not been any single player, but rather the Indian cricketers, both capped and uncapped. While the onus remains on the expensive internationals to deliver, so far the ones to attract eyeballs has been the domestic cricketers who have performed in the domestic season in 2024-25. Be it the senior cricketers like Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair or the young guns like Vipraj Nigam, Priyansh Arya or Aniket Verma, IPL 2025 has been dominated by the rising Indian stars. Punjab Kings' Star Musheer Khan Imitates Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Other Indian Players Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final (Watch Video)

A notable performer in the Indian domestic circuit is Sarfaraz Khan. Playing for Mumbai, he has been one of the biggest cricketers in the domestic circuit scoring runs at will. In first class cricket, he has played 54 games scoring 4593 runs at an average of 65.61. His performance in the domestic games also opened the window of opportunity to feature for Team India in Test cricket. He has played 6 Test matches so far and scored 371 runs including an innings of 150 runs against New Zealand. Fans are eager to know which franchise Sarfaraz Khan is part of in IPL 2025, they will get the entire information here. Punjab Kings Youngster Musheer Khan Keeps Star Rajasthan Royals Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's Request, Mimics Captain Shreyas Iyer After PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Which Team Sarfaraz Khan Is Part of in IPL 2025?

Unfortunately, Sarfaraz Khan is not part of either of the ten franchises in the IPL 2025. He was not picked by any franchise in the IPL 2025 mega auction and went unsold. Sarfaraz, despite being extremely talented is yet to show his mettle in the white-ball formats. He has not been performing very well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy or the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 which has not made him a very lucrative name among the IPL franchises. Sarfaraz has been part of franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the past and fans will hope he will make a strong return to the IPL very soon.

