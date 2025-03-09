The final of ICC Champion Trophy 2025 will feature two of the most successful sides in the recent history – India and New Zealand. While India enter the mega match undefeated, New Zealand also has their star performers in good touch making the encounter even more exciting. Fans around the world are sending their wishes and greetings for the match and even pefromed pooja for team India’s victory. IPL’s Punjab Kings’ star Musheer Khan had different take though as he was seen imitating Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav to showcase what is expected. Watch the video below. Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian After Sachin Tendulkar to Play 550 International Matches, Achieves Feat During India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Punjab Kings' Star Musheer Khan Imitates Indian Players Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Mu-𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐑 entertainment ➡️ Just like what’s coming your way in the #ChampionsTrophyFinal tomorrow! 🎭🔥#SherSquad, which one was the best? 😝#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/sQBc6zhZs3 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 8, 2025

