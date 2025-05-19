Cricket has seen some of the biggest sixes till now. Watching batters hitting big maximums against bowlers excites the fans. In the last few years, batters have started dominating the bowlers with their brilliant skills and sheer power. Since the introduction of T20 cricket, players have often attacked the bowlers to hit them out of the ground. The game has witnessed many powerful hard-hitters who have smashed some of the longest maximums in the history of the game. However, hitting sixes has not been kept specific to T20s or ODIs. Some cricketers have showcased their powerful batting to clear ropes in the Test format as well. Hitting a big six requires perfect timing as well as sheer power. Which Famous Cricketer Was KL Rahul Named After? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Sometimes, a batter puts so much power into one particular shot that it not only clears the rope but also ends up landing on the roofs of the stadiums and even going out of the park. In this article, we will unveil the answer to the question of who hit the longest six in cricket history till now.

What is Googlies on Google?

Google is the biggest search engine in the world. The user-friendly tool often utilises current ongoing events to make its homepage more informative and attractive. With the Indian Premier League 2025 season going on in India, Google has started "Googlies on Google", where daily the biggest search engine asks its users fun and interesting questions ranging from sports, entertainment, and things available on the internet.

Which Player Hit the Longest Six in Cricket History?

The longest six recorded in the history of cricket was by legendary Pakistan player Shahid Afridi. The former cricketer hammered a huge 153-metre six against speedster Ryan McLaren during the third ODI between South Africa and Pakistan in Johannesburg in 2013. How Many Wickets Constitute a Double Hat-Trick? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Shahid Afridi Has Hit the Biggest Six in Cricket History!

The incident happened during the 35th over of the Pakistan innings. Interestingly, Shahid Afridi was bowled on the fourth ball of the same over, but Ryan McLaren did a blunder and overstepped, and the batter survived. On the next delivery, Shahid Afridi hammered the longest six in cricket history. McLaren bowled a length delivery to which Shahid powerfully middled the ball, which went out of the stadium.

