In India, some cricketers are considered demigods, and others are revered like idols, which makes their names famous and attracts a lot of attention from new parents, who want options for naming their newborns. As years pass by, this trend has taken a back seat in urban areas, but in tier one or two cities, the custom still exists, and newborns are still named after famous real-life achievers, with cricketers being the top option.

However, sometimes a small confusion can cause a lot of funny naming stories, which is the case with several cricketers themselves, as in the case of KL Rahul. Rahul is one of India's most prominent cricket players and has been a crucial member of the national side. In this article, we shall unveil the answer to the question -- which famous cricketer KL Rahul was named after, and the funny story around it.

Which Famous Cricketer Was KL Rahul Named After?

KL Rahul's father, KN Lokesh, was a fan of former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar and wanted to name his son after the cricketer's son, Rohan. But, in a case of misunderstanding, he mistook Rohan's name as Rahul and ended up naming his son KL Rahul.

Interestingly, KL Rahul's mother wanted her son to be named Rahul after Shah Rukh Khan made the name famous in his earlier movies. So, it became coincidental that both parents came to like the same name.

KL Rahul's full name stands for Kannaur Lokesh Rahul, and he was born in Bangalore on April 18, 1992. Rahul has played for teams like Karnataka, India, RCB, Punjab Kings, DC, and LSG, and has excelled across all formats.

