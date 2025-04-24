With franchise cricket in full swing with the Indian Premier League (IPL) underway, the world's biggest search Google, decided to run a daily quiz on its home page, which every day asks users unique questions about cricket. So far, Google Search Googly has quizzed readers about the origins of a googly, the number of creases, the first-ever run given by a third umpire, and many more. In cricket, the bowler plays a significant role, without whom runs would not be scored or batters would not fail, which would lead to timeless matches. Which Country Invented The Googly? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

Much like how centuries give fame to a batter, hat-tricks earn a bowler's reputation, which cements their place among all-time greats. A hat-trick is when a bowler claims three successive wickets on consecutive deliveries, which is an uncommon sight in cricket, but with the advent of T20 cricket occurs quite frequently. In this article, we decode what a double hat-trick is and how many wickets it constitutes.

What is Googlies on Google?

Googles on Googly is a fun interactive campaign to keep cricket-crazy readers engaged on its home page. Coined Google Search Googly, the campaign will ask readers 50 questions based on cricket, which will be generic, technical, or even trivial, catering to the most casual to the most ardent of cricket fans. How Many Creases Are There in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

How many wickets constitute a double hat-trick? Know the Answer Below

Today's Google Search Googly (Photo Credit: Google)

A hat-trick comprises three wickets on three balls, while a double hat-trick constitutes four wickets on as many deliveries. Contrary to popular belief, a double hat-trick is not back-to-back hat-tricks but the feat of dismissing four batters in four consecutive balls, a feat so rare that it has been achieved in international cricket only six times.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka's former pacer Lasith Malinga, who is the first player to claim a double hat-trick in international cricket, is also the only cricketer to achieve this rare feat twice.

Lasith Malinga Is the Only Bowler With Two Double Hat-Tricks

4️⃣ in 4️⃣ v SA, 2007 (ODI) 4️⃣ in 4️⃣ v NZ, 2019 (T20I) Lasith Malinga is the only bowler to have taken four wickets in four balls twice! On his birthday, relive his spell against South Africa at the 2007 @CricketWorldCup 📹 pic.twitter.com/ofPAI9YjPM — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2020

Rashid Khan, Curtis Campher, Jason Holder, Waseem Yaqoob, and Hernan Fennell are other bowlers to take a double hat-trick in international cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).