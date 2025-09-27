India vs Pakistan Prediction: It is time for the big game--India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final! The excitement levels around this match are sky-high and it is undoubtedly set to be a spectacle when India and Pakistan take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28, at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This is the first time that there would be an India vs Pakistan final in the Asia Cup and both teams are expected to put their absolute best foot forward in their respective attempts to capture continental glory. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview.

India and Pakistan have had two encounters in the Asia Cup 2025 and both have resulted in Indian victories. The first IND vs PAK match was in the group stage back on September 14 when the Men in Blue sailed home without dropping a sweat, winning the match by seven wickets. A week later, India vs Pakistan once again took place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21, this time in the Super 4 round and Suryakumar Yadav, along with his team, once again emerged on the victorious side. This is going to be the third time that the Asia Cup 2025 will witness an India vs Pakistan encounter. So, will it be India or Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2025 final? Let's see what Google's Win Probability says. When Was The Last Time India Won a Asia Cup T20 Tournament? Check Details Ahead IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Predicts This Team to Win Asia Cup 2025 Final

IND vs PAK Google Win Probability (Photo credit: Google)

An India vs Pakistan contest always brings in added excitement and thrill and the situation would be no different for the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28. According to Google Win Probability, India are the overwhelming favourites to win the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final. The Men in Blue have been given a 77% probability of winning the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final as compared to Pakistan's 23%. Now, Google Win Probability largely favours India , which might have to do with the past results and also the T20I rankings of both teams. India vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Final and Who Will Win IND vs PAK T20I?.

India are the no 1-ranked T20I team as per ICC rankings, while Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan are seventh. Also, another important thing to note here is that the IND vs PAK Google Win Probability might change throughout the course of the match, depending on which team has the momentum at that specific period in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

