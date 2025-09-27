The India national cricket team will face arch-rivals the Pakistan national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 27. The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This is the first time two countries are facing each other in an Asia Cup final. Meanwhile, fans can find out about when Team India won the Asia Cup T20 tournament. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview.

India, by far, has looked the most dominant side in the Asia Cup 2025. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are unbeaten in the tournament and would want to maintain that record. For those unversed, India is the most successful side in the Asia Cup competition (T20 or ODI) with eight titles. The Pakistan national cricket team, on the other hand, looks to add a third crown to their name.

When Was The Last Time India Won Asia Cup T20 Tournament?

The India national cricket team clinched their maiden Asia Cup T20 title during the 2016 edition. The Asia Cup 2016 was the inaugural edition, which was held in Bangladesh. In the grand finale, the Men in Blue faced the Bangladesh national cricket team in Mirpur. It was a low-scoring thriller, with India eventually winning the prestigious title. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Pakistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

It was a 15-over contest due to rain. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 120/5 after Sabbir Rahman played an unbeaten knock of 32 runs off 29 deliveries. Shakib Al Hasan scored 21 runs. It was an all-round bowling performance from India after Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket apiece.

While chasing 121 runs, Shikhar Dhawan played a match-winning knock of 60 runs off 44 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. Virat Kohli played a superb unbeaten knock of 41 off 28 deliveries with the help of five fours as Team India won the match by eight wickets and clinched their maiden Asia Cup T20 title under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

