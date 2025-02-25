The India national cricket team has had a good time in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far. Rohit Sharma and his men started their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a victory over Bangladesh in the first match and pulled off a convincing win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their second appearance in the competition. After New Zealand's win over Bangladesh on February 24, India's spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was confirmed. The Men in Blue have established themselves as one of the best teams with emphatic performances in both matches and now they will look to continue their good form and hopefully go all the way and win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. But who will India face in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals? ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated: South Africa Retains Top Spot, Australia Remains Second in Group B After Washout in Rawalpindi.

The Men in Blue have a remaining group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2, the outcome of which will decide where they finish in Group A. India are two-time winners of the ICC Champions Trophy (2002 and 2013) and had come close to securing a third title in 2017 where the side then led by Virat Kohli was defeated by Pakistan in the final. India have made it to their third successive ICC Champions Trophy semi-final and will look to end a wait for an ICC ODI title this time around. Harbhajan Singh, Sanjay Manjrekar and Other Former Indian Cricketers Hails India Cricket Team’s Performance in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against Pakistan.

Who Will India Face in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals?

Before taking a look at who will India face in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semis one has to note that regardless of where the Men in Blue finish, they will feature in the first semi-final, which is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on March 4. The team topping Group A (A1) generally takes on the team finishing in second place in Group B (B2) in the first semi-final but that pattern won't be followed this time with the second semi-final slated to be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. India earlier had refused to travel to host country Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and hence, Dubai was chosen as the venue for all their matches. ‘King Kohli Delivers Again’: Fans Erupt As India Beat Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

While the Group A semi-finalists are confirmed, the same is not the case for Group B. South Africa and Australia won their respective opening matches in Group B, beating Afghanistan and England respectively. The Proteas are currently top of the Group B standings because of their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) and with the AUS vs SA match being washed out, the semi-final scenario gets a bit more interesting.

The remaining Group B matches are--Afghanistan vs England (February 26), Afghanistan vs Australia (February 28) and South Africa vs England (March 1). After the Australia vs South Africa match was abandoned due to rain, the Afghanistan vs England clash now is a virtual knockout. The loser of the AFG vs ENG match is set to be knocked out of the race to make the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. At this stage, all four Group B teams--Australia, South Africa, England and Afghanistan can be India's prospective opponents in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. The team that finishes second in Group B will be India's semi-final opponent in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

