The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand saw records tumble as two bowlers registered five-wicket haul. In the first innings it was Matt Henry who finished with figures of 5/42. He dismissed Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. In return, it was Varun Chakaravarthy's turn to take a five-wicket haul. He took the wickets of Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry. He also registered the figures of 5/42 and with it the IND vs NZ match became the first match in ODI history where two players took a five-wicket haul with exact same figures. Varun Chakaravarthy Scalps Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Matt Henry and Varun Chakaravarthy Claim Identical Fifers

This is the FIRST EVER ODI match with 2 bowlers claiming identical fifers. Best identical figures in a match IND v NZ at Dubai, 2025 5/42 - Matt Henry🇳🇿 5/42 - Varun Chakravarthy🇮🇳 ENG v NZ at Sydney, 1990 4/35 - Chris Pringle🇳🇿 4/35 - Chris Lewis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 IND v SL at Johannesburg,… — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 2, 2025

