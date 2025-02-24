Mumbai, February 24: Virat Kohli’s masterful unbeaten century against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy left cricket fans in awe, as social media erupted in celebration of yet another clutch performance by the Indian batting maestro against Pakistan, at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India had come into the game as favourites to win this game, and justified that billing through an impressive bowling performance to bundle out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs. IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli’s Masterclass Century Seals Six-Wicket Win Over Pakistan.

In the chase, Kohli led the charge by hitting seven boundaries in a sublime knock and sharing a solid 114-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who made a 67-ball 56, as India reached home with 45 balls to spare. Kohli’s unbeaten 51st ODI hundred led India to a comfortable six-wicket victory, reinforcing his reputation as the ultimate big-match player. The internet soon buzzed with reactions praising his brilliance under pressure.

"Pressure? What’s that? Just another day, another chase mastered! #KingKohli's unbeaten ton & India’s sheer dominance seal the deal against Pakistan! The roar of a billion echoes tonight! #INDvPAK #ViratKohli #ChampionsTrophy2025," wrote an ecstatic user on X.

Another fan summed up Kohli’s legendary status in just a few words: "#ViratKohli is the greatest player on the planet to hold the bat."

Kohli’s ability to rise to the occasion, even when not in the best of form leading up to the tournament, was a key talking point among fans. "No matter how much out of form Kohli is in Test cricket, questioning his ODI form shows a complete lack of game knowledge from so-called cricket fans. He can easily score runs in ODIs even right after getting out of bed. #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy2025," posted a fan, emphasising the batter’s consistency in the 50-over format. Virat Kohli Opens Up on Playing Elegant Cover Drives vs Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘It Was Just About Backing My Shots’ (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, a particular couple had extra reason to celebrate the win, as the victory coincided with their wedding anniversary. “This is a great win. We are so happy as it was our marriage anniversary too. Such a great gift by Team India and especially Virat Kohli,” said Ayushi and Akash Chaudhary.

Fans also hailed Kohli’s milestone, acknowledging his legendary career. "51ST ODI HUNDRED BY KING KOHLI – 82nd international century, the greatest ever coming clutch at the big stage," posted an X user.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).