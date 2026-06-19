Former Sri Lanka captain and batting maestro Kumar Sangakkara once again rolled back the years, enchanting village cricket enthusiasts with a magnificent unbeaten 168 for Shillingstone Cricket Club on June 15, 2026. While his masterful knock against Broadstone 2nd XI in the Dorset County League was a treat to behold, the sight of the 48-year-old cricketing icon sporting a helmet featuring the Indian national flag and the BCCI logo quickly went viral and became the talking point among fans and media alike. Virat Kohli Likely to Make India Return for IND vs ENG 2026 ODIs Against England: Report.

Why Did Kumar Sangakkara Play Village Cricket for Shillingstone With Team India Helmet?

The mystery behind Sangakkara's distinctive headgear was swiftly unravelled by 'The Scoop', revealing that the helmet was a thoughtful gift from young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The connection stems from their close relationship within the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, where Sangakkara serves as the head coach and mentor, and Jaiswal as the team's vice-captain. Their bond highlights the camaraderie and mutual respect shared across international cricketing boundaries.

Shillingstone Stint Continues to Shine

Sangakkara's foray into English village cricket began in 2024, after he moved to Manston, Dorset, with his children attending Bryanston School. He committed to playing for his local club, Shillingstone CC, as part of his involvement in the community. This season marks his third with the club, and he continues to demonstrate his class and dominance, proving that age is just a number.

His latest heroics saw him arrive at the crease with Shillingstone in a precarious position at 19/2, after being put in to bat by Broadstone 2nd XI. Sangakkara's fluent innings, which included 16 fours and 11 sixes, propelled his side to a formidable total of 289/7 from their 45 overs. Broadstone 2nd XI ultimately fell short by 93 runs, with Sangakkara also contributing with two wickets with the ball. Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 3rd ODI 2026.

Kumar Sangakkara's Village Cricket Form (Key Matches)

Season Team Opponent Score (Runs*) Wickets Notes 2026 Shillingstone Broadstone 2nd XI 168* 2 Wore India-flagged helmet, first game of the season. 2025 Shillingstone Sturminster & Hinton 109* 2 Dorset League debut for 2025 season. 2025 Shillingstone Dorchester 97 N/A Played a classy knock. 2024 Shillingstone Kingston Lacy 68 1 Scored 68 off 50 balls in his debut season.

Sangakkara's impact extends beyond his on-field performances; his presence has generated considerable excitement and fostered a strong community spirit within the Dorset cricket scene. It’s clear that even after a stellar international career, his passion for the game remains undimmed, continuing to inspire at the grassroots level.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).