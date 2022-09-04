India face off against Pakistan for the second time in Asia Cup 2022 as the two teams meet in the Super 4 stage. The Men in Blue have made a total of three changes to their team from their previous encounter in the competition and one of them is Avesh Khan. The pacer has not been selected in the playing XI for the clash in Dubai. Dinesh Karthik Excluded From IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match, Team India's Playing XI Makes Fans Agitated.

Avesh Khan has made an inconsistent start to his Asia Cup 2022 campaign as after impressing against Pakistan in the opener with an economical spell, the bowler had a torrid time against Hong Kong in the second game, concerning 53 runs in the match.

Why is Avesh Khan Not Playing Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Clash?

Avesh Khan had a difficult time against Hing Kong as he finished with figures of 1/53 in his four overs. However, the pacer was tipped to start the Super 4 encounter against Pakistan but has failed to make it to the playing XI.

It is understood that the Indian pacer has come down with illness and hence is missing the encounter. Coach Rahul Dravid had hinted that Avesh Khan is not feeling well and his participation will depend on his recovery, something which the 25-year-old hasn't managed.

Rahul Dravid said "Avesh Khan is little unwell, hoping he recovers in the later matches of the tournament". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 3, 2022

Speaking of the game, Babar Azam had won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Super four clash, Both the teams will be aiming for a win as they have hopes of advancing to the finals.

