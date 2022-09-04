Team India made a number of changes to their playing XI for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Pakistan. One of them was Dinesh Karthik, who was excluded from the line-up after playing the first game between the teams. Fans were not pleased with this decision.

Not a Good Decision

Why are people crying about Samson getting dropped? How many wrongs can one man fix? We have brought Dinesh Karthik back, a player who was unfairly treated under the last reign. Dropping him is one of the stupidest decisions of all time. We will make Samson happy too. — ayushi (@awkdipti) September 4, 2022

Harsh

Pretty harsh on Dinesh Karthik but with Ravindra Jadeja missing out and no Axar Patel in the XI, India had to go with Rishabh Pant as the left-handed batter in the middle overs. Also, love Ravi Bishnoi's inclusion. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) September 4, 2022

Questions

I don't like this decision of benching Dinesh Karthik. Necessary to play him now that Jadeja is out. As I keep saying, India need to make the changes at the top of the order, not in the middle-order. #INDvPAK — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 4, 2022

Big Blunder

India has made a big blunder!! They have dropped a specialist batter Dinesh Karthik against quality express fast bowling of Pakistan. Perhaps India is more focused and scared of strong batting lineup of Pakistan for which India added a bowling option Deepak Hooda. #INDvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 4, 2022

Interesting Change

Rishabh Pant in for Dinesh Karthik - interesting change given who they chose at the start of the tournament #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)