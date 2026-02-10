Why is Flipkart Written on Namibia Cricket Team Jersey at T20 World Cup 2026?

Viewers tuning into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have noticed a familiar Indian brand on the jerseys of the Namibia national cricket team. Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant, officially joined "the Eagles" as a primary team sponsor just days before the tournament’s commencement on 7 February. The Flipkart logo is prominently displayed on the shoulders and training kits of the Namibian squad, marking a rare instance of a major Indian digital-first brand partnering directly with an Associate nation for a global showpiece event. Former India Head Coach Gary Kirsten Appointed as Consultant for Namibia Men's National Cricket Team.

The partnership, confirmed on 4 February, is part of Flipkart's broader strategy to leverage the massive viewership of a World Cup hosted on home soil. While most major Indian brands focus on the Indian national team or the tournament's "Premier Partner" slots, Flipkart’s move into team-level sponsorship with Namibia offers distinct advantages:

High Visibility: By sponsoring an Associate team playing in Group A alongside India and Pakistan, Flipkart secures brand exposure during some of the most-watched matches of the tournament.

Targeted Marketing: The deal allows the brand to bypass the "cluttered" sponsorship space surrounding traditional powerhouses while still reaching the same massive digital and television audience in India.

Supporting the Underdog: The partnership aligns the brand with Namibia’s reputation as a resilient "giant killer" in international cricket, a narrative that resonates well with neutral fans.

Why Flipkart Logo on Namibia Jersey?

For Cricket Namibia, the deal represents a substantial financial and reputational boost. The board has been seeking to capitalise on the team's consistent qualification for major tournaments, this being their fourth consecutive T20 World Cup appearance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).