IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: The biggest cricketing carnival, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, is set to kick-start on March 31. The IPL 2023 will be the 16th edition of the star-studded event and the TATA group will be the event's title sponsor. The summit clash of the marquee tournament has been scheduled on May 28. The league will stage 74 matches among 10 teams. Gujarat Titans are the defending champions, who played as newcomers in the previous edition and clinched the title in the first go under Hardik Pandya's leadership.

The 16th edition will be played in an exciting home-and-away format. Each team will play 14 matches, with seven at home ground and seven games at the cities of the opponents. The excitement is breathing heavily among the fans to welcome the brand of home franchise league once again. Since 12 different cities across India will host the tournament, the die-hard followers can also catch all the high-octane action of the competition on TV and through online mediums. To get all the details regarding broadcasting/digital rights of the TATA IPL 2023, scroll below.

How To Watch the Live Telecast of TATA IPL 2023 in India?

Star Sports Network renewed their contract and will be the official broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of all the matches of TATA IPL 2023 on TV in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming of TATA IPL 2023 Online in India?

The digital rights of the tournament are owned by Viacom 18 and the live streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 will be available on its OTT platform, JioCinema. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of all the matches of TATA IPL 2023 in India.

