India takes on England in the much-awaited Test series at home. The two sides will lock horns in the five-match Test series starting from January 26. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. India are currently placed on second spot on the WTC 2023-25 points table while England find themselves on seventh spot. England have played some fearless Test cricket, branded as ‘Bazball’ in build up to this series and will be looking to challenge India. Historically, India have been tough to beat at home and the Ben Stokes-led side will be looking to put up a grand show. KL Rahul Will Not Play As a Wicketkeeper in Test Matches Against England, Says Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons just days ahead of the series opener. He is expected to be back in the squad for the third Test. Interestingly, England’s young star Harry Brook opted out of the Test series against India citing personal reasons. Dan Lawrence has been named as his replacement. Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Other England Cricketers Start Training Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

India vs England Test Series 2024 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Jan 25-29 1st Test 09:30 AM Hyderabad Feb 02-06 2nd Test 09:30 AM Visakhapatnam Feb 15-19 3rd Test 09:30 AM Rajkot Feb 23-27 4th Test 09:30 AM Ranchi Mar 07-11 5th Test 09:30 AM Dharamsala

India Squad for England Test Series 2024 (First Two Tests Only): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

England Squad for India Test Series 2024: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

