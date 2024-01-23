Two-time ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finalists India host England for a five-match Test series. The IND vs ENG Test series 2024 begins on January 25 in Hyderabad with the first Test. The five-game series will end with the fifth and last Test in March in Dharamsala. The India vs England series is part of the ICC WTC 2023-25 cycle. India will be looking to qualify for the final yet again and will be hoping for a series win against England. The home dominance of the Indian cricket team in the longer format has been absolutely unmatchable as England look to turn the tide in their favour. Meanwhile, fans looking for IND vs ENG live telecast and streaming online in India can scroll down for all the details. India vs England 2024 Schedule: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Squads and Venue Details.

India and England have faced each other 131 times in Tests. England leads the head-to-head record with 50 wins against 31. Interestingly, 50 Test matches between these two teams have ended in draws. For the first two Tests in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, India will miss the services of star batsman Virat Kohli. The right-handed batsman has withdrawn from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. It will be interesting to see if BCCI names any replacement for Kohli or not. 'Respect Virat Kohli's Privacy' BCCI Requests Media, Fans From Speculating 'Nature of Personal Reasons' Behind Indian Cricketer's Absence From First Two Tests Against England.

How To Watch Live Telecast of India vs England Test Series 2024 2024 in India?

Viacom18 Network have the official broadcast rights of Indian cricket team’s home matches. So, India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide the IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast. Continue reading to find out the IND vs ENG live streaming online details.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of India vs England Test Series 2024 2024 in India?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of IND vs ENG Test matches on the OTT platform.

