Manchester, a major city in the northwest of England, with rich industrial heritage, has not one but two iconic stadiums, both by the name Old Trafford. One's the world-famous football stadium: Old Trafford, which is home to Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in England and the World. The other is another iconic stadium, the Old Trafford cricket ground, which hosts many international matches, and is also set to host the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Play Penalty Shootout With Manchester United Footballers During Meet Up Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford (See Pics).

The Old Trafford has been home to many historic matches. In football, fans of the Red Devils have countless memories at the Old Trafford, be it in the English top-tier: English Premier League or even the European top-tier: UEFA Champions League, Old Trafford happens to be one of the most famous venues around the globe. In cricket too, the England national cricket team has good memories at Old Trafford, Manchester, for decades. But ever wondered why there are two Old Trafford stadiums by the same name? Read below to find out.

Why Are There Two Stadiums Named Old Trafford in Manchester?

Old Trafford is the name of an area in Manchester, and not merely just the name of the stadiums. In an area named Old Trafford in the English city of Manchester, there are two stadiums. One stadium, Old Trafford, is Manchester United FC's home ground. The other stadium, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, is the Lancashire County Cricket Club's ground, where the England national cricket team plays many international matches. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Lancashire County Cricket Club's ground. Manchester United To Leave Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Announces Plans for Newly Built 100,000-Seater ‘Iconic’ Ground.

The area Old Trafford is named after the Old Trafford Hall. The name comes from the de Trafford family, which built the hall. The family had also built the New Trafford Hall.

