The first T20I of the three-match series between West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) is scheduled to be played on 2 July 2022 (Saturday) at Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica. The match will commence at 11:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for West Indies vs Bangladesh first T20 match can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Derbyshire T20 Practice Match Video Highlights: Watch Replay of India's Warm-up Game.

After seizing the Test series 2-0 comfortably, hosts West Indies are the clear favourites in the T20 format as well. However, Bangladesh have a history of being relatively more competitive when it comes to white-ball cricket, and a good face-off will be seen with main players like Shakib Al Hasan returning to the team. Nicholas Pooran will be leading the Caribbean side, aiming to continue the same form in the T20I series.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Nicholas Pooran (WI), Litton Das (BAN) can be taken as Wicket-keeper .

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rovman Powell (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI), Afif Hossain (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Odean Smith (WI), Mahmudullah (BAN) could be our all-rounders.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Obed McCoy (WI), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Alzarri Joseph (WI) could form the bowling attack.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (WI), Litton Das (BAN),Rovman Powell (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI), Afif Hossain (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Odean Smith (WI), Mahmudullah (BAN), Obed McCoy (WI), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Alzarri Joseph (WI).

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be named as the captain of your WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Kyle Mayers (WI) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2022 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).