Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The ongoing BAN vs WI three-match T20I series is being led by the West Indies 1-0. The Windies won the first game by 16 runs. The visitors had batted first, scoring 165/3 in the first innings. Hosts Bangladesh were dull with the bat, getting all out for 149 in 19.4 overs. The Tigers will definitely look to level the series as they gear up for the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025. BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025: Shai Hope, Rovman Powell Fireworks Power West Indies to 16-Run Win Over Bangladesh.

Before this T20I bilateral, the two teams had also met for a BAN vs WI ODI series. That series was won by Bangladesh 2-1. There, Bangladesh won the first match, and West Indies won the second one after a super over. The third one was again won by the hosts, thereby clinching the series. Now, after three ODIs and one T20I, it is time for the BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025. This fixture will be taking place in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I Date Wednesday, October 29 Time 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in the BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 on Wednesday, October 29. The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram and will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the BAN vs WI 2025 T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Bangladesh vs West Indies cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 online viewing options. Romario Shepherd Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Tanzid Hasan, Akeal Hosein Grabs One-Handed Stunner To Account for Litton Das During BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

How to Watch BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the BAN vs WI 2025 T20I series, with FanCode being the digital rights holder. Users can find the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require either a match pass or a tour pass. Owing to home advantage, Bangladesh might be able to make a comeback here, and level this series for now.

