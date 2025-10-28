Mumbai, October 28: Captain Shai Hope and vice-captain Rovman Powell produced a stunning late onslaught to power West Indies to a 16-run victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I at Chattogram on Monday. With the visitors struggling at 82 for 3 in the 15th over, Hope and Powell turned the game around with an unbroken 83-run stand off just 41 balls. Their partnership lifted West Indies to 165 for 3, a total that proved too steep for Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 149 despite a late fightback from Tanzim Hasan and Nasum Ahmed. Romario Shepherd Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Tanzid Hasan, Akeal Hosein Grabs One-Handed Stunner To Account for Litton Das During BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Shai Hope led from the front with an unbeaten 46 off 28 balls, hammering a four and four sixes. Powell, playing his 100th T20I, matched his skipper with 44 not out off 28 deliveries, including four sixes and a four. The pair added 51 runs in the final three overs, turning a modest score into a winning total.

Bangladesh had controlled much of the innings before the carnage. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed bowled economically, conceding just 15 runs from his four overs. Pacers Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain picked up wickets in the middle overs—Taskin removing both openers Brandon King (33) and Alick Athanaze (34)—to leave the visitors struggling for momentum before Hope and Powell launched their counterattack.

Powell’s fireworks came late, as he slog-swept Mustafizur Rahman for a 102-metre six and then tore into Tanzim Hasan in the final over, smashing three consecutive sixes to lift West Indies past 160. In reply, Bangladesh’s chase unraveled in the powerplay, crashing to 42 for 4. Akeal Hosein (2 for 22) struck twice early, while Jason Holder (3 for 31) and Jayden Seales (3 for 32) dismantled the middle order. Rovman Powell Becomes Third West Indies Cricketer to Play 100 T20Is, Achieves Feat During BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025.

Tanzim Hasan (33 off 27) and Nasum Ahmed (20 off 13) revived hopes briefly with a 40-run stand for the seventh wicket, but Holder’s double strike in the 16th over ended Bangladesh’s resistance. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 149, handing West Indies a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second T20I will be played in Chattogram on Wednesday.

