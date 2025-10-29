Bangladesh vs West Indies Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025: The Bangladesh national cricket team will host the West Indies national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, October 29. The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 will be held at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. The second T20I between the two countries will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find out the details about the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 fantasy prediction below. BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025: Shai Hope, Rovman Powell Fireworks Power West Indies to 16-Run Win Over Bangladesh.

The West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The visitors defeated the hosts by 16 runs at the same venue in Chattogram. Shai Hope (46) and Rovman Powell (44*) shine with the bat as they helped West Indies post 165-3 in 20 overs. While defending 166 runs, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder took three wickets apiece as they bundled out Bangladesh for 149 runs and secured a convincing win. Taskin Ahmed Hit Wicket Video: Watch Bangladesh Cricketer Suffer Bizarre Dismissal While Hitting Six During BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (WI), Liton Das (BAN)

Batters: Rovaman Powell (WI), Tanzid Hasan Tamim (BAN), Brandon King (BAN)

All-Rounders: Romario Shepherd (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein (WI), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Who Will Win BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

Bangladesh are invincible at home in T20Is. However, the West Indies outclassed them in the first T20I of the three-game series. The visitors will look to continue on their winning momentum, whereas the hosts will aim for a bounce back during the BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025. It is expected to be a close contest, but due to home advantage, Bangladesh might sneak in a win against the West Indies and level the series 1-1.

