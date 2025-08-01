WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: The West Indies national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the second match of the three-match T20I series. The WI vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 is set to be hosted at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, in Florida, on August 3. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the WI vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

The Men in Green secured an easy 14-run victory in the opening T20I of the series. Batting first, Pakistan made 178/6 after opener Saim Ayub played a blistering knock of 57 runs off 38 deliveries, including seven boundaries. For the West Indies, speedster Shamar Joseph bagged a three-wicket haul. In response, Johnson Charles (35), Jewel Andrew (35), and Jason Holder (30) played fighting knocks as Men in Maroon ended up scoring 164/7. The West Indies lost the match by 14 runs. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz scalped three wickets, and Saim Ayub took wickets. Ayub was awarded the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance. Broadcasters in Pakistan Pull Out of WI vs PAK 2025 Series Live Telecast Due to Drop in TV Ad Revenue.

WI vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (WI), Shaibzada Farhan (PAK)

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Johnson Charles (WI)

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Romario Shepherd (WI), Jason Holder (WI)

Bowlers: Shamar Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK)

WI vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi (c), Shai Hope (vc)

WI vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Shai Hope (WI), Shaibzada Farhan (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Johnson Charles (WI), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Romario Shepherd (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Shamar Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK)

