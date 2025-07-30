In a significant development, the broadcasters in Pakistan have decided to pull out from the live telecast of the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies national cricket team due to a drop in TV ad revenue. The Men in Green are set to face the Men in Maroon for a three-match T20I series in the USA. The WI vs PAK three-match T20I series 2025 is scheduled to be played from August 1 to August 4 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, in Florida. After the conclusion of the three-match T20I series in the USA, the West Indies will host Pakistan at their home for as many ODIs, starting from August 8. On Which Channel West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The West Indies are coming into this series after a disappointing campaign at home. West Indies lost 8-0 across two formats in Tests and T20Is against the Australia national cricket team. Pakistan, on the other hand, is coming after a T20I series against the Bangladesh national cricket team under the new coach Mike Hesson. Pakistan has produced a very poor batting performance in the first two T20Is against Bangladesh, which sealed their fate. Under the leadership of Salman Agha, a young side will look to improve their performance when they face the West Indies as they are preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026; this is a crucial series for the Men in Green.

Why Broadcasters in Pakistan Pull Out of WI vs PAK 2025 Series Live Telecast?

Pakistan's broadcast market is facing a serious problem after its TV ad revenue has been down by 20-22% year-on-year, and corporate sponsorships have declined. Reportedly, A Sports and Ten Sports have pulled out of the live telecast of the three-match T20I series matches between Pakistan and the West Indies, citing poor return on investment. Pakistan Announce Squad for West Indies Tour: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi Return As PCB Names 15-Man White-Ball Teams.

Pakistan's broadcast market is facing a serious conundrum. With TV ad revenue down by 20–22% year-on-year and corporate sponsorships in decline, major players like A Sports and Ten Sports have quietly pulled out of the Pakistan vs West Indies series, citing poor return on… — Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) July 30, 2025

As per Pakistan Standard Time, the three-match T20I series against the West Indies cricket team in Florida will begin at 5:00 AM. It is understood that this could be one of the reasons why broadcasters—A Sports and Ten Sports—pulled out from live telecasts. In Pakistan, only PTV Sports will live telecast the WI vs PAK 2025 series. For live streaming, the Tapmad app and website will live stream the WI vs PAK 2025 series matches.

