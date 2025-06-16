West Indies National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches: West Indies hosts Pakistan in a limited-overs series comprising T20Is and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The two sides will compete in three T20Is and as many ODIs from July 31st onwards. Fans can download the PDF of West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 full schedule here. Both the teams have struggled off late and will be looking to set things in order. Gary Kirsten Reveals Lack of Influence Led to His Decision To Step Down As Pakistan White-Ball Coach.

The T20I series will be completely played in Lauderhill, Florida in the United States of America (USA) while ODIs will be played in Tarouba. There have been reports of Pakistan handing all format captaincy to Salman Ali Agha who currently serves as T20I skipper. If it happens, then the series against West Indies will be his first assignment in ODIs. West Indies Cricket Team and Nepal Set To Play First Bilateral T20I Series in Sharjah.

West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) 31 July 1st T20I Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill 08:30 PM 02 August 2nd T20I Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill 08:30 PM 03 August 3rd T20I Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill 08:30 PM 08 August 1st ODI Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba 07:30 PM 10 August 2nd ODI Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba 07:30 PM 12 August 3rd ODI Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba 07:30 PM

Ahead of Pakistan, West Indies will hosts Australia national cricket team in three Tests and five T20Is. So, it is long home season for West Indies and they would want to impress one and all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).