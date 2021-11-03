After a nervy three-run win over Bangladesh, West Indies would aim at maintaining that momentum when they face Sri Lanka in a Group 1 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, November 4. The defending champions were handed two consecutive losses by England and South Africa but they have managed to stay alive in the hunt for the semifinals with a close win over Bangladesh. Now they would have to take on Sri Lanka, who have been in form but would be low on confidence after a 26-run defeat to Group 1 toppers England. A win would also be on their minds and that can put them back in the hunt to finish in the last four again. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12

Both sides have slim chances of qualifying for the semifinals but they have to play at their very best as the loser would be eliminated from the competition. Let us take a look at the Dream11 Fantasy team predictions for this match.

WI vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Kushal Perera (SL) can be the wicket-keeper in your team.

WI vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Chris Gayle (WI), Evin Lewis (WI), Shimron Hetmyer (WI) and Charith Asalanka (SL) can be the batters on this side.

WI vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Kieron Pollard (WI) and Andre Russell (WI) can be the all-rounders.

WI vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Lahiru Kumara (SL), Maheesh Theekshana (SL) and Hayden Walsh (WI) can be the bowlers in this side.

WI vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kushal Perera (SL), Chris Gayle (WI), Evin Lewis (WI), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Charith Asalanka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Kieron Pollard (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Maheesh Theekshana (SL) and Hayden Walsh (WI).

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be the captain of your WI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team while Kieron Pollard (WI) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2021 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).